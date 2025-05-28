Potential THC ban in Texas: Business owner reacts to passage of SB 3

The Brief Texas lawmakers have passed SB 3, a ban on THC products SB 3 still needs Gov. Abbott's signature to become law Business owners are still hoping Abbott vetoes the bill



Texas lawmakers passed a ban on THC products which have become widely and legally available in recent years.

Business owners are pushing back against the ban, which still needs Gov. Greg Abbott's signature.

Business owner reacts to SB 3

What they're saying:

Jake Bullock is the CEO and Co-Founder of Cann.

"SB3 is a total ban of our products, of any hemp-derived THC products, and this will decimate the Texas hemp industry," said Bullock.

Senate Bill 3 would not only prohibit some hemp sales, but those in possession could also face fines and jail time depending on the amount.

"We're CANN, we make a range of microdose, THC, and CBD-infused drinks," said Bullock. "They're social products and they're meant to be similar in sort of strength and potency to half of a glass of wine or a light beer."

Bullock said his infused drinks benefit many Texans with sleep issues, inflammation problems, or even people who want a buzz without a hangover.

"Some of our customers have been able to give up drinking alcohol entirely, which has a huge transformative positive impact in their life from a wellness standpoint," said Bullock.

While he wants to see Abbott veto SB3, he still agrees that THC products need stricter regulations.

"They should be regulated, they should be taxed and use those tax dollars to help enforce against the bad actors, against those illicit products, against those highly potent gummy candies that no one thinks should be in the market," said Bullock.

Dig deeper:

The ban does not apply to CBD or CBG products. It will also not have an effect on the Compassionate Use Program.

If Abbott signs the bill, it will take effect in September.