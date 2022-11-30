Power outages impacting 7 AISD schools, Central Office

A Power outage in South Austin is impacting about 14,000 customers, right now including 7 Austin Independent School District schools and the AISD Central Office.

At one point, as many as 18,000 customers were without power, according to the Austin Energy power outage map.

AISD says the impacted schools include: Crockett High School, Ann Richards School, Sunset Valley Elementary, Joslin Elementary School, Cunningham Elementary School, St. Elmo Elementary, and Odom Elementary.

Austin Energy says an equipment failure at the Salem Walk Substation appears to have caused an outage in the whole substation. Crews are working right now to see how they can transfer power to other feeders to get the power restored.

AISD officials say Austin Energy tells them that power is estimated to be restored by 11:05 a.m.

School operations are continuing as usual, but sack lunches will be served today.

