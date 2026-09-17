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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

By  and Clif Thornton
FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published September 17, 2026 10:03 PM CDT
Published September 17, 2026 10:03 PM CDT

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 4 highlights

Cedar Park vs New Braunfels

2026 Week 4: Cedar Park vs New Braunfels
2026 Week 4: Cedar Park vs New Braunfels

2026 Week 4: Cedar Park vs New Braunfels

In week four of high school football, Cedar Park took the win against New Braunfels 51-0 on Thursday night!

Hays vs Leander

2026 Week 4: Leander vs Hays
2026 Week 4: Leander vs Hays

2026 Week 4: Leander vs Hays

In week four of high school football, Leander took on Hays on Thursday night!

Week 4 scores

Thursday, Sept. 17

New Braunfels                   0
Cedar Park                         51

Copperas Cove                  49
Round Rock Westwood     15

Leander                              
Hays                                   

San Antonio Cornerstone        48
Lake Travis                               35

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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