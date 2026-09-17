Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2026-27 season.

Cedar Park vs New Braunfels

Hays vs Leander

Thursday, Sept. 17

New Braunfels 0

Cedar Park 51

Copperas Cove 49

Round Rock Westwood 15

Leander

Hays

San Antonio Cornerstone 48

Lake Travis 35