Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 4 highlights
Cedar Park vs New Braunfels
Hays vs Leander
Week 4 scores
Thursday, Sept. 17
New Braunfels 0
Cedar Park 51
Copperas Cove 49
Round Rock Westwood 15
Leander
Hays
San Antonio Cornerstone 48
Lake Travis 35
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps and Dave Campbell's Texas Football