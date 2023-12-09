Prince William, Kate Middleton share 2023 family Christmas card

Prince William and Kate Middleton beamed as they posed with their children in a black and white holiday card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales , both 41, were pictured with sons Prince George, 10, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, in a black and white photo that they shared to X on Saturday.

"Our family Christmas card for 2023," they wrote alongside the image, adding emojis of a red heart and a Christmas tree.

The royals were all clad in white button-down shirts which William, Kate and Charlotte paired with jeans while George and Louis opted for black pants.

William and George wore black shoes while Kate had on white sneakers and Louis and Charlotte donned black and white sneakers.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, George and Louis gathered around Charlotte, who sat in a black leather chair.

William, Kate and their children also kept it casual in the Christmas card that they released last year. The family was all smiles as they walked hand-in-hand down a path in a photo released by Kensington Palace.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card !" the royal couple's official Twitter account wrote alongside the photo, adding an emoji of a Christmas tree.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of their family," a statement from the couple read via Access Hollywood.

The statement continued, "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Royal Carols - Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey on December 8, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Cho Expand

The royal family were all casually clad in the snap with William and Kate both donning dark-blue jeans. Kate wore a long-sleeved white floral top with white sneakers while William paired his jeans with a dark-blue button-down shirt.

George had on a light blue polo shirt with navy blue shorts and Louis sported a striped polo with blue jean shorts. Charlotte also wore blue jeans shorts, which she paired with a short-sleeved red-trimmed blue top.

Though the family's main residence previously was Kensington Palace, they recently moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. However they frequently spend holidays and vacations at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate after their wedding in 2011.

