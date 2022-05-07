Pro-choice supporters continue to voice resistance against overturning Roe v. Wade

Almost one week after a U.S. Supreme Court draft was leaked to the public jeopardizing the status of Roe v. Wade in the nation, passionate pro-choice groups gathered across the area to show their disapproval.

Pro-choice supporters gathered at the federal courthouse Saturday to protest the threat of losing abortion rights.

"Roe versus Wade has been being chipped away at for decades now, but it's never been as clear as it is now that this Supreme Court is going to overturn Roe versus Wade in its entirety in a very, very short amount of time," said human rights attorney Julie F. Kay.

The leaked Supreme Court draft striking down Roe v. Wade has pro-choice supporters continuing to make their voice loud and clear. "It is a human right to be able to do what we choose with our bodies," said poet and activist Afia Chin.

RELATED COVERAGE

The leaked draft is not set in stone. The court has yet to rule on it, but they are expected to vote on it within the upcoming months. If Roe v. Wade is struck down, abortion rights will fall into the hands of each individual state.

Here in Texas, the state already has a trigger law in place, saying if Roe v. Wade is overturned, abortion will immediately become illegal. Right now, Texas has a law in place banning abortions after six weeks.

"Criminalizing women's necessary health care puts their lives and well-being at risk and has really dangerous implications for people who are seeking medical treatment. It's not the way forward," said Kay, who came to Austin to speak about the dangers if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned. She added it should be up to the person and not the law.

RELATED COVERAGE

"The reality is that now everybody knows and loves somebody who has had an abortion. One in four women in this country have had an abortion in her lifetime and people feel that this is a decision that needs to be made individually and with a consideration of their own personal circumstances and health and not judged by somebody else," said Kay.

Advertisement

Another pro-choice rally is set at the Governor’s Mansion on Wednesday, May 11 at 12 p.m.