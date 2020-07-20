Public Survey: City of San Marcos asking for input during search for police chief

The City of San Marcos is asking for the community’s help during their search for the next police chief. The city has released a brief online survey so residents can provide their input in determining the priorities for the position and the department.

The short, anonymous survey is available in English and Spanish and contains a variety of questions about department priorities, community engagement, safety, and desired qualities and skills of the next Chief of Police.

The deadline for filling out the survey is Friday, July 31.

“This is a great opportunity for our residents to contribute to the vision for the future of the San Marcos Police Department and to tell us what traits they’d like to see in our next Chief,” said Director of Public Safety Chase Stapp.

The City of San Marcos expects to hire a new chief by the year’s end and has worked with recruitment agency Ralph Andersen & Associates to help with the search, according to a press release.

The job posting for the San Marcos Police Department Chief of Police be found here and closes to applicants on Monday, July 27.

The posting has been available since mid-June.

Click here to take the English survey.

Click here to take the Spanish survey.