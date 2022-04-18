Several puppies available for adoption at Austin Pets Alive!

article

Austin Pets Alive! has several puppies available for adoption at the Town Lake Animal Center location.

The organization said they need to make room in kennels for puppies that have been treated and tested negative for parvovirus. Because of this, Austin Pets Alive! is waiving puppy adoption fees until Sunday, April 24. Surgery deposits will still apply.

If you would like to adopt, head to the Town Lake Animal Center, at 1156 West Cesar Chavez Street, between now and Sunday, April 24 from noon - 6 p.m.

If you adopt a puppy, the pet will be enrolled in Thrive Pet Healthcare's Thrive Plus membership program for six months, including unlimited vet exams.

For more info about the puppies who need to be adopted, click here.

