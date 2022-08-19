Expand / Collapse search

Rainy streak begins as storms end 51-day dry spell

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Rain ends long dry spell in Austin-area, more expected

More than 50 days. That's when the Austin-area last saw rain and it looks like it's here to say for a little bit. Zack Shields talks about that and more in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The 51-day dry spell is over, and now it is time to start a rainy streak. 

For the second straight day, rain chances will be running high with a stalled front nearby interacting with all the tropical moisture. 

There's a chance to see two rounds of rain today. One in the morning and the other one late in the day. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Liberty Hill dust devil spotted

A dust devil was spotted in Liberty Hill by viewer Michael McCluskey on August 18.

It's not expected that there will be any severe weather but look out for some lightning. 

The weak steering flow will lead to more slow-moving storms that could leave behind another 1 to 2" of rain. 

Not as rainy going into the weekend, but we will slide into another cooler and rainy weather pattern next week. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms. 