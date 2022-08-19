Rainy streak begins as storms end 51-day dry spell

The 51-day dry spell is over, and now it is time to start a rainy streak.

For the second straight day, rain chances will be running high with a stalled front nearby interacting with all the tropical moisture.

There's a chance to see two rounds of rain today. One in the morning and the other one late in the day.

It's not expected that there will be any severe weather but look out for some lightning.

The weak steering flow will lead to more slow-moving storms that could leave behind another 1 to 2" of rain.

Not as rainy going into the weekend, but we will slide into another cooler and rainy weather pattern next week.

