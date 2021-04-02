Criminal complaint filed against Texans QB Deshaun Watson, Houston police say

article

The Houston Police Department is reporting that a criminal complaint was filed concerning Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A total of 21 civil lawsuits have been filed so far against the QB.

As part of a statement, Houston police said, "as with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigative process."

Rusty Hardin, the attorney representing Watson, just released a statement saying,

"We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

Tony Buzbee, the attorney involved in the filings of the 21 civil lawsuits, released a statement saying,

"Now that HPD has confirmed such via Twitter, I will also confirm that a complaint was filed with HPD this morning regarding Deshaun Watson. I was not personally involved in the process, as I previously indicated I would not be. I can confirm, from the reports that I’ve received, that HPD personnel were extremely professional, thorough, and compassionate.

I will also confirm that other criminal complaints will follow, as previously indicated, in Houston and in other jurisdictions and with other agencies. I will let the authorities do their jobs, and will continue to do mine, on behalf of these courageous women.

I would remind everyone following this story that what is in play here is more than the future record of a football team, or a star quarterback. I would remind the so-called "talking heads" who do nothing but talk for a living that the issues raised here are extremely serious, involving serious misconduct against women. Too many times the so-called "experts" and "pundits" forget that we are not only dealing with the future of a star quarterback, we are dealing with the physical health, mental health, safety, and well-being of courageous people who had the fortitude to step forward, although powerless, against the powerful. It takes great strength to do what these women are doing. I will continue to devote my attention and efforts to them and could give a damn about those detractors whose first reaction is to attack these women, or me.

I can also confirm that we filed case number 22 today; the allegations therein are similar to the others that are now public record."

The NFL says, "We are continuing to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy."