US Rep Michael McCaul tests positive for COVID-19, will vote by proxy

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul (R-Austin) announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Next week, the House will be voting on three bills- H.R. 4673: EVEST Act , H.R. 1836: Guard and Reserve GI Bill Parity Act of 2021 , and H.R. 5746: NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 .

McCaul plans on voting by proxy, which entails McCaul giving permission to another representative to vote on his behalf.

Proxy voting's reemergence in 2020 was due to COVID-19 health risks, but the practice has gotten backlash, says the Congressional Institute. Congress had not utilized voting by proxy since 1995, and it's still being used over a year after its reinstatement.

The Congressional Institute argues that proxy voting hinders the House's effectiveness, and all members of Congress should be obliged to vote on the floor, in-person. The institute advocated for the elimination of voting by proxy in May 2021, stating that a year of allowing proxy voting was enough.

