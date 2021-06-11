Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally celebrating 25th anniversary

The Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a four-day rally this weekend but there will be changes from years past.

The ROT Rally will be taking place at Circuit of the Americas and not at the Travis County Expo Center because the expo center is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The rally started on June 10 and runs through June 13.

One-day passes are being offered this year.

Rally goers can expect motorcycle acts and attractions, live music on two different stages, as well as some racing and demonstrations.

For the first time, the rally has partnered with the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association to showcase races on the dirt oval on the rally midway.

One significant change is that there will not a parade downtown. Instead, the rally will host scenic Austin and Hill Country motorcycle rides.

Tickets and RV spaces that were previously purchased for the expo center will still work at COTA. You can get details about this weekend's festivities here.