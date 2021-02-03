Rescued dog saves new owner's life during stroke

article

A 6-year-old rescued German Shepherd is being hailed as a hero after helping save her new owner's life when he suffered a stroke.

Sadie was surrendered to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge shelter when her owner moved. After a few months, Sadie was adopted by a man named Brian.

"Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust," the rescue said.

Last week, Brian suffered a stroke while he was home. Being the loyal dog she is, Sadie never left his side and immediately jumped into action.

"She licked his face to keep him awake and helped drag him across the room to his cell phone. Sadie was the only reason that Brian was able to call for help. This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life."

Sadie is staying with family as Brian recovers, but the rescue says that she and Brian FaceTime every night until they can be together again.