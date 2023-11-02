Man arrested for shooting, killing woman in North Austin road rage incident: APD

A man was arrested in connection to a September deadly road rage incident in North Austin.

Austin police said 28-year-old Justin Justice shot and killed 46-year-old Teressa Ferguson during a road rage incident on Sept. 30. After the shooting, Justice fled the scene.

On Oct. 31, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force found Justice who fled on foot in the 2800 block of AW Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock, but was located and apprehended for the murder warrant.

He was arrested for first degree murder. He was given a $250,000 bond by Austin Municipal Court Judge Karchmer.

Ferguson, who went by Tressa, was heading home from work on Sept. 30.

Austin police say she was going southbound on I-35 near Rundberg. Around 6 p.m., she was in a minor crash. She pulled over presumably to exchange information, but officers say the suspect in the other car shot and killed her.

"Sometimes I'm angry, sometimes I'm just sad. The hurt doesn't stop," Mary Glisson, Ferguson's mother said.

Her family described her as a kind, free-spirited person who loved traveling and dogs.