Luling man arrested for stabbing another driver in Lockhart road rage incident

A Luling man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a road rage incident that turned into a fatal stabbing.

54-year-old Joseph Anderson III is being held in the Caldwell County Jail on $750,000 bond.

The Lockhart Police Department (LPD) says that officers responded to a stabbing in the 1100 block of State Park Road in Lockhart on April 21 around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a 56-year-old male driver who had been stabbed in the chest during an altercation with another driver, later identified as Anderson.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to Seton Hospital in Kyle where he later died from his injuries.

Anderson fled the scene, says LPD, but later turned himself in and was arrested.