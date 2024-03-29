Hollywood director begs Taylor Swift to 'save American democracy' and endorse Biden

Hollywood director Rob Reiner would "give anything" for Taylor Swift to endorse President Biden for re-election publicly.

"I'm in the midst of shooting a sequel to This is Spinal Tap. As much as I'd like Taylor Swift to do a cameo in the film, I'd give anything for her to endorse Joe Biden," Reiner wrote on X. "She would virtually single-handedly save American Democracy."

Reiner has been vocal about politics and social issues over the last few years. His new documentary, "God and Country," looked at the "implications of Christian Nationalism" and how it can distort the constitutional republic of the U.S. and Christianity itself.

The "Spinal Tap" director, a longtime Democratic Party supporter, previously praised Biden as a "decent law-abiding person" and called former President Donald Trump a "pathologically lying criminal."

Rob Reiner said an endorsement by Taylor Swift for Joe Biden could save American democracy. (Dia Dipasupil for Tribeca Film Festival/eilson Barnard/The Recording Academy/Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Swift has not made an official endorsement, but there's no question it would be Biden if and when she makes that public. The pop star supported Biden in 2020 and has been strongly critical of Trump.

A January report from The New York Times revealed Biden's aides are hoping to earn an endorsement from the pop icon and have even floated the idea of sending him to a stop on her "Eras Tour." However, the report noted it was partly in jest.

The Times reported that one of Swift's Instagram posts from 2022 led to 35,000 new voter registrations. "Fund-raising appeals from Ms. Swift could be worth millions of dollars for Mr. Biden," the report read, as the president seeks to "pump energy" into his re-election bid.

Earlier this month, Swift urged people to head to the polls on Super Tuesday but did not endorse any candidates or party.

Democratic Party officials are planning to attend Taylor Swift concerts in Florida this year and speak to young voters about their platform. (Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management) Expand

"Today, March 5, is the Presidential Primary in Tennessee and 16 other states and territories. I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power," she wrote in an Instagram story. "If you haven't already, make a plan to vote today."

"Whether you're in Tennessee or somewhere else in the U.S., check your polling places and times at vote.org," she added.

Swift has encouraged fans to vote before. On National Voter Registration Day in 2023, the singer-songwriter reminded fans to register via social media. Vote.org later revealed that 35,252 had used their platform to register to vote.

