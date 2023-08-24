Police searching for three suspects involved in robbery near UT campus

Austin police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects involved in a robbery by assault at a 7-Eleven store near UT campus.

On August 16 at around 6:05 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 411 West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, surveillance cameras captured the suspects entering the store and getting several fountain drinks before they started an argument with the cashier.

The store employee noticed one of the suspects had stolen a can of Pringles as they left.

The store employee chased the suspects outside in an attempt to retrieve the unpaid item, and was assaulted by one of the suspects.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Suspect 1 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 1 is described as:

A black female

17-25 years old

Heavy build

Pierced nose and tattoo on right forearm

Last seen wearing a purple hair bonnet and gray headwrap, gray tank top, gray shorts, black Nike slides, mismatched socks.

Suspect 2 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 2 is described as:

A black female

17-25 years old

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "Thrasher" across the chest, black Nike sweatpants, brown slides.

Suspect 3 (Austin Police Department)

Suspect 3 is described as:

A black male

17-25 years old

Medium build

Jaw-length braids or twists

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red gym shorts and black Nike slides.

CRIME IN AUSTIN

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.