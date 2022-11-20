Bob Iger returns as Disney's CEO, replaces Bob Chapek

article

The Walt Disney Company has announced its new CEO — Robert Iger — who previously worked for the company for more than four decades, including 15 years as its CEO.

Iger will be replacing Bob Chapek who stepped down from the position. Iger has agreed to serve as Disney's CEO for two years, Disney said. Iger was brought back on board to set the "strategic direction for renewed growth" and to help the Board in developing a successor to lead Disney once he completes his two-year term.

"We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board. "The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period."

Iger served as CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020 and helped build Disney into one of the world's most successful and admired media and entertainment companies with a strategic vision focused on "creative excellence, technological innovation, and international growth."

He helped lead the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox.