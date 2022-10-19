Deputy shot 'multiple times' in Rockdale shoot-out

A mental health call ended in a deadly shoot out in Milan County this afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Milam County Sheriff's Office mental health deputy Samuel Ferguson, alongside central counties mobile crisis outreach team, responded to a call of someone having a mental health crisis just west of the city of Rockdale.

During the assessment, a man became uncooperative and was exhibiting suicidal behavior. The assessment team determined the man was a danger to himself and others.

When Deputy Ferguson was attempting to take the person for an emergency order of detention, the man opened fire on the deputy.

Deputy Ferguson was hit multiple times before returning fire on the man. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputy Ferguson was life-flighted to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.