Rodeo Austin opens festival with BBQ competition

Smoke from 200 BBQ pits filled the air on Friday morning at the Travis County Expo Center.

The annual competition for Rodeo Austin, this year, is the largest since the event started. Some of the rigs that rolled in are elaborate.

"They range, and they could be backyard grills all the way too. Some of these pits are worth $75,000-$50,000," said Lance Lively, a member of the Rodeo Austin executive committee.

Lively is also part of the Rough Rider BBQ team. He showed FOX 7 Austin some of the brisket and ribs they’re cooking that will be judged later Friday.

The competition is tough, but there is also a bond between the teams, according to Rough Rider cook Tony Bolding.

"No, no, no, we all get along. I mean, we all help each other out if we're missing something or need something, need a little help. We all help each other out. And so it is competitive. But it's a friendship," said Bolding.

But there is a NASCAR feel to the cooking area at the Expo Center with a different kind of rub’n going on.

"You know Rub'n's racing. So every once in a while you have to give 'em a little hip check. But in general everybody's pretty good," said Bolding with a smile.

Most of those in the competition are from Texas, although some teams have members from out of state. A few of the Lone Star Provision team came from Ohio.

Andrew Bowers says his trip to Texas is always special, and don’t be fooled by the team motto, "we are not prepared," they can cook.

"Time for the Texas run. I brag about what position we get in. I might lie about it a little bit, but they don't know that because they're not here," said Bowers, who revealed the team last year was 31st in ribs.

For members of Bulldog BBQ, it’s a family event. Gabriel Duarte’s team includes friends from the West Coast.

"They're who's what's going to make us win, the secret ingredient to every party," said Duarte.

This competition is not only serving up BBQ, it's also serving up scholarships for students.

"We work so hard when we get out here and by Saturday we're like, why are we doing this? And then somebody comes along, and they read out how much money has been raised. It's just like, oh, well, I'm back here," said Jeff Hewitt with IOU BBQ.

The judging Friday is focused on sauce and an open menu called jackpot. Angelica Mora, with the Bulldog BBQ team, said she has a special seafood recipe she will offer.

"We're going to a shrimp, fish, shrimp and rice. Yes, it's a secret, though. I can't share it with you. It's too early to tell," said Mora.

Saturday it gets serious with teams being judged on how well they cook beans, brisket, chicken and ribs. Cash prizes range from $150 to $3,000.