Roughly 160 Fort Hood soldiers deployed to support European operations

Roughly 160 soldiers from the III Armored Corps at Fort Hood were deployed as part of the 7,000 U.S. military personnel to support the NATO Response Force in Europe.

Deploying personnel include the 96th Transportation Company (Heavy Equipment Transport) and the 297th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, both from the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command and the 11th Corps Signal Brigade.

(Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

"Our Soldiers are trained and ready," said Col. Matthew Ruedi, the 13th ESC deputy commanding officer. "Elements of our heavy transportation company have deployed to Europe to reassure NATO allies, deter Russian aggression, and are prepared to support a range of other operations in the region."

Those forces are trained and equipped for various missions to reinforce the U.S. European Command posture on NATO’s eastern flank.

Col. Ruedi also said the unit has ensured families were kept in the loop during the process of the unit getting ready to deploy.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter