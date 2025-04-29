Round Rock Fire Department's wildland team receives new equipment

The Brief The Round Rock Fire Department's wildland team got some much-needed equipment The new equipment will assist with wildfire prevention, emergency response, and community protection



The Round Rock Fire Department's wildland team got some much-needed gifts on Tuesday.

The tools will allow the team to fight wildfires more effectively.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, Williamson County ESD-9 planned a big reveal for the Round Rock Fire Department Wildland Team with specialized equipment for wildlands firefighting.

"They've been gracious enough to donate some wildland equipment to us," said Shane Glaiser, Round Rock Fire Chief.

Round Rock firefighters grinned ear to ear when they saw their big surprise roll up to Fire Station 1.

"It's really neat to get to see the smiles on the firefighters' faces when they get the right equipment, and it's always been our goal to equip these guys with what they need," said Alan Forster, Commissioner of Williamson County ESD 9.

The new equipment will assist with wildfire prevention, emergency response, and community protection.

"When you get onto the hike and bike trails, we're really limited on what we can get back there for a grass fire, so that's where the UTV really comes in handy," said Glaiser.

In addition to the Polaris UTV, the wildland firefighters got a purpose-built command center trailer and a specialized truck.

"On long deployments, the first 72 hours they have to be self-sustaining," said Glaiser. "So something like this with the air conditioner units on it. They can basically camp out, and at night, they just remove their equipment, and then they have a place to sleep."

Those are only a few examples of how the resources will be monumental to their firefighting efforts.

"As our spring season happens and everything grows, we get the rain, things start to dry out, and the fire risk increases," said Forster.

With summer fast approaching, the wildland team was excited to acquire the new tools.

"It is like a kid in a candy store where we get to open up our presents," said Glaiser. "But the thing about it is we're gonna take care of this, and we're going to treat it with pride and respect."