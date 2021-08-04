Round Rock ISD offers students free meals for 2021-2022 school year

Wednesday, Round Rock ISD announced its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost.

Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, RRISD says the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year.

RRISD says while no application or eligibility determination is required for students to receive free meals this school year, income eligibility requirements will likely resume in the 2022-2023 school year. Round Rock ISD says it will process household applications during School Year 2021-2022 to help ensure student eligibility for free or reduced-price meals during the first 30 days of the 2022-2023 school year.

Starting on August 18, Round Rock ISD says it will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about these 2022-2023 eligibility benefits and actions households need to take to apply.

Applications also are available online HERE.

RRISD's Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits to Start School Year 2022-2023

Income: Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility: Household receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant: Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster; Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, RRISD says an adult in the household must complete the free and reduced-price meal application and return it to the Food Services Central Office or the school's cafeteria manager.

According to RRISD, those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members

Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for"No Social Security number"

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

