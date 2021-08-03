Texas AFT calling on Abbott to allow school districts to mandate masks

The Texas American Federation of Teachers (Texas AFT) is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to reverse his orders and allow local school districts to set their protocols on mask use.

Abbott’s May order prohibited government entities, including school districts, from mandating mask use. He again issued a similar order Thursday in conjunction with prohibiting government entities from requiring vaccinations.

A large majority of Texas AFT members surveyed online last week—78 percent of 7,384 respondents—said the governor should allow school districts to mandate mask use in schools, according to Texas AFT. The survey took place amid a change in CDC guidelines last week that recommends masks in schools, including for vaccinated individuals.

"The information about this Delta variant is not good at all, and as we know, our elementary-aged students are not vaccinated yet," said Chrisdya Houston, an Alliance-AFT member, and Dallas ISD teacher. "Banning local governments from being able to institute a much-needed mask mandate endangers our lives and poses increasing risks to all of those in our community."

AFT nationally has dedicated $5 million to a "Back to School for All" campaign to help states and local unions educate school employees and families on the need for investments in better ventilation, technology support, vaccination education, and support for the emotional needs of students during the pandemic.

This week, Texas AFT will place ads throughout the state urging the use of federal funds for ventilation upgrades in schools, as well as stressing the need for local decisions on mask use.

Texas AFT President Zeph Capo stressed that to meet the goal of educators and kids back in school, our local communities need to ensure that the school environment is safe.

"With our governor refusing to allow local flexibility, we are advocating for all school districts to continue to make safety a priority, including mask use in schools when necessary," Capo said. "While we celebrate a return to school, let’s not be careless and reckless. We must take the responsibility to make sure that those who can’t be vaccinated and those that are at risk from compromised health aren’t harmed by lax safety protocols."

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

AISD opens up virtual learning for non-AISD students

Pflugerville ISD adds virtual learning option for 2021-22 school year

CDC wants more vaccinated people and schoolchildren to mask up — but Texas keeps it voluntary

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter