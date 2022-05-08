Round Rock police identifies suspect found dead after shootout

The Round Rock Police Department has identified the man they say engaged in a gunfight with police Saturday afternoon.

31-year-old Henry Tolentino of Round Rock resided in the area on Bent Tree Loop, says police. A motive for the original shooting or the gunfight has not been released.

On Saturday, around 12:30 p.m., 911 received a call from a person reporting they had been shot multiple times, possibly by a neighbor. Police and EMS arrived and minutes later, a report came in about a man wearing a black trench coat and carrying an AK-style rifle running across Old Settlers Boulevard.

Minutes after that, a subject wearing camouflage clothing was seen near Behrens Ranch, police say. When officers responded to the area, the shooter, now identified as Tolentino, immediately began firing at them and retreated into a wooded area between Camino Del Verde Place and Salorn Way. It was at this point police noted he was wearing body armor.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded, including the Austin Police Department, Georgetown Police Department, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Cedar Park Police Department, Pflugerville Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers and the ATF, says Banks. An armored vehicle was also called in and when it arrived, Tolentino began to fire at it.

He and officers continued to trade gunfire with the suspect coming out of the wooded area to fire at officers then retreating back into the woods several times, said Round Rock police chief Allen Banks Saturday. Officers surrounded the area to prevent him from retreating out the back of the wooded area.

Officers later fired less than lethal rounds to determine if Tolentino would respond, but he didn't and officers then determined he was dead. It is still unknown if his death was self-inflicted or was the result of officers firing on him.

No officers sustained injuries, but one had a medical situation, according to Banks, and was transported to the hospital where they are in stable condition. The original victim was also taken to the hospital due to his non-life-threatening injuries and is also in stable condition.

A nearby polling location was closed briefly during the incident and a shelter-in-place order had been issued, but the polling location reopened and the order was lifted mid afternoon.