Round Rock police searching for shooting suspect

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Round Rock police are looking for the people in this vehicle, believed to be involved in a shooting at Staybridge Suites on Wednesday. (Round Rock Police Department)

Round Rock police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 in the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites on I-35.

Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, police believe this was an isolated incident.

Police are looking for two Hispanic men who were armed with handguns who were last seen in an older model Nissan Altima with custom black rims.

If you have any information, contact Detective Patrick Turck at pturck@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-7048. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://WilcoCrimeTips.org.