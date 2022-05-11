Round Rock police searching for suspect involved in car theft

Round Rock police are asking for the public's help on information on a car theft in March.

Police said a car was stolen from the parking lot of Sprouts Farmer's Market at I-35 and Round Rock Ave.

The suspect entered the employee-only area, stole car keys and then stole a silver Toyota Yaris with the Texas license plate BFB-2129.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Detective Montorello at rmontorello@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-5500. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.