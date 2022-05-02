Round Rock police searching for 2 shoplifting suspects

article

The Round Rock Police Department is looking for information on two shoplifting suspects.

Police said on Jan. 13, two suspects entered a liquor store at 1350 E Palm Valley Blvd. and placed more than $300 in liquor bottles into a duffel bag.

The suspects then left the store without paying.

Police said they appear to be in their early 20s and are about 5'11".

They both left the store in a dark-colored Honda sedan with one black wheel and three silver wheels.

If anyone has any information on the theft and/ or suspects, contact Ofc. Vernon Rossig at vrossig@roundrocktexas.gov or 512-218-5411. Anonymous tips can be submitted here.