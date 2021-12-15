Round Rock Public Library now offering home delivery service

The city of Round Rock initiated a variety of programs to help connect residents to local resources like library books, which can now be delivered to your home!

The COVID-19 pandemic has proven that municipal services need more innovative routes of access, so Round Rock Public Library created a new way to share their resources with residents.

Homebound Delivery Service is a new program available to homebound individuals living within the Round Rock city limits.

In order to receive the programs resources, the resident must be someone who has a condition, due to an illness or injury, that restricts the ability of the individual to leave his or her home without assistance from another individual or with the aid of a supportive device (such as crutches, a cane, a wheelchair, or a walker).

Individuals that would be medically contraindicated in leaving their home whether short-term or long-term are also considered homebound.

Books are not the only thing available for delivery; the library also includes access to music collections, DVDs, internet hotspot devices and more.

If you or someone you know is in need of homebound library services, contact the Homebound Delivery Service team at 512-962-4988.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Round Rock, Leander ISDs to not receive federal funds over "inappropriate" books

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin Dec. 14 at IDEA Public Schools

Round Rock police elevate safety measures for holiday shoppers

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter