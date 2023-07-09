Rudy Farias: Cousin alleges ongoing abuse by mother

More details are emerging in the case of a Houston teenager who disappeared eight years ago while walking his dogs.

Rudy Farias was 18 at the time he was reported missing in March 2015 and was found on July 1 bloodied and bruised while sleeping outside a church. The Houston Police Department has said they believe he was with his mother the whole time.

Community activist Quanell X, family members, and neighbors recently stood in front of a podium to let the public in on details they believe police are not releasing.

"I talked to the investigator that has been over this case for years, she told me things that she said she reported to HPD over the years, and she wanted HPD to investigate the mother, she told them she thought the mother was involved," said Quanell X.

"They are covering up what they knew years ago, and they didn't want to come out," said Rudy's cousin Michelle Rodriguez.

Rodriguez alleges she has firsthand information on the abuse he has endured.

"Prior to Rudy’s disappearance, his so-called disappearance, his mother had been seen by my late grandma causing abuse to Rudy sexually, physically, mentally, this did not just start when Janie reported Rudy missing," said Rodriguez.

The district attorney has declined to press charges for the fake reports and failure to identify and there were no reports of sexual abuse made by Rudy Farias.

"Janie needs to be brought in," said Rodriguez.

Quanell X says the mother raised funds to look for her son, only to take vacations in the place of searching for him.

"It’s all going to come out, you can't hide, nothing is going to be hidden, so whatever you think you can hide, good luck it’s coming out," said Rodriguez.

This is still an active investigation and according to investigators, new leads are coming in.