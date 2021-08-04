Sales tax holiday weekend kicks off Friday

This Friday through Sunday is the sales tax weekend. Clothes, shoes, masks, and school supplies are all tax free. Retailers across the Austin area are prepping for crowds.

"Everyone is excited to get back to school and we all want to get back to some type of normalcy as well," said Jared Kondrat, store lead at the Wal Mart Southpark Meadows.

Normalcy is something we haven't seen in a while. Back to school is always a tradition of excitement and planning ahead for the school year, but this one is very different due to a pandemic.

"Some of these younger kids it’s their first year going to school so there is a lot more excitement for going back to school this year," said Kondrat.

"She wants to go back to her friends, teachers, the normal life," said parent Rosa Morales. She hasn't always taken advantage of the tax free weekend.

The National Retail Federation said total back to school spending will reach $37.1 billion, up from $33.9 billion last year. The NRF also said there have also been some supply chain concerns.

Jenni Wiggins came in Wednesday to beat the weekend crowd. "In general I’m a good shopper and the 10 percent is not as much as an incentive for me to beat the crowds," she said.

She is excited to put her kids back in the classroom, but still nervous. "We are ready to get back in person, although we are not so sure about the safety of it," said Wiggins.

To find out more about the sales tax holiday weekend, click here.

