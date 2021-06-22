Samaritan Center partners with DVNF to support veterans mental health

Samaritan Center announces they have received a grant from the Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF) for $16,000 for Hope for Heroes, a unique program providing direct mental health services addressing the psychological and physical wounds faced by Texas veterans.

Samaritan Center provides a multidisciplinary approach of counseling, integrative medicine, and peer support to address mind, body, spirit, and community. A grant from DVNF funds free and affordable mental health care for Texas veterans struggling with combat and service-related trauma.

CEO of Samaritan Center, Cindy Long said, "We are incredibly grateful for our new partnership with Disabled Veterans National Foundation (DVNF). With supporters such as DVNF, Hope for Heroes has been able to expand our impact by utilizing telehealth during COVID-19. Samaritan Center is offering mental health services for veterans across the entire state of Texas. Together we are increasing access to quality care for our veterans."

A Disabled Veterans National Foundation grant will bring hope and healing to veterans working towards an improved quality of life with meaning and purpose, especially at a time when mental health needs are only increasing.

Joseph VanFonda (USMC Sgt. Maj. Ret.), CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation said, "We are proud to support Samaritan Center, as they continue to make a positive impact in veterans’ lives. We would like to congratulate and thank them for their commitment to assisting the men and women who served in defense of our country."