San Antonio officer-involved shooting: Body camera footage released

The Brief San Antonio police have released body camera footage and details about a Jan. 22 shooting. Seven of its officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect died on scene.



Body camera footage has been released connected to the Jan. 22 shooting that injured seven San Antonio police officers.

What happened on Jan. 22?

The backstory:

The San Antonio Police Department says that just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22, officers were sent to an apartment in the 18700 block of Stone Oak Parkway, off North Loop 1604 on the north side of town, for a suicide in progress.

The male caller said he was suicidal and had firearms. He also threatened to harm any officer who approached him.

While officers were in a nearby parking lot coordinating their response, a shooting-in-progress call came out at the same location, prompting an immediate response.

RELATED COVERAGE

As officers approached the apartment, SAPD says the suspect appeared and fired at them, striking an officer who was taken to a nearby hospital.

The suspect then hid behind a truck, appearing to prepare for an ambush of other responding officers, SAPD said. He later ran back into the apartment and, once inside, began shooting out of a window toward the officers, striking additional officers.

The suspect continued to fire at officers from inside his apartment and SWAT was called in. After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations and techniques, SWAT officers fired shots and struck the suspect.

Who was involved in the shooting?

What we know:

The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Brandon Poulos. SAPD says he died at the scene from his injuries.

A total of seven officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and all have between three and seven years of service with the department:

Ofc. Jesus Hilario-Marquez - 5 years of service

Ofc. Kyle Rainey - 5 years of service

Ofc. Dean Rosetta - 4 years of service

Ofc. Jacob Barcena - 7 years of service

Ofc. Ryan O'Hara - 3 years of service

Ofc. William Perez - 5 years of service

Ofc. Jorge Ramos - 4 years of service

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown if Poulos had a history with the SAPD, a criminal history or if he was suffering from a mental illness.

What's next:

SAPD says that the District Attorney's office is reviewing the incident as with all officer-involved shootings.