San Antonio police officer arrested for criminal mischief & trespassing

The San Antonio Police Department says one of its off-duty police officers has been arrested.

Officials with SAPD say they were informed by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office of the arrest of SAPD officer Steven Mobley.

Mobley was reportedly arrested for criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

SAPD says that Mobley was terminated as of July 3.

Mobley was a probationary officer and had been with the department for less than one year.

No further details about the case have been released at this time.