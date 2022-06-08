San Marcos daycares being monitored by police due to threat

The San Marcos Police Department says it is monitoring daycares in the area due to a threat.

Police say they received a Crime Stoppers tip that an unknown person was going to invoke violence at a daycare in San Marcos.

The location that was targeted by the threat was not specific.

Officials say they take all threats seriously and officers are present at daycares to ensure everyone's safety. They ask that if you see something say something.

Police in San Marcos, California have also been notified as a precaution. Other law enforcement agencies and the FBI are also aware.