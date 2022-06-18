San Marcos holding fireworks show, children's costume contest for July 4

The City of San Marcos is holding the 42nd annual SummerFest on Monday, July 4.

SummerFest fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m. The city says the best view of the show includes parking location at the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, San Marcos City Hall and Bobcat Stadium.

The fireworks will be launched from the Bobcat Stadium west parking lot, behind H-E-B. Patriotic music will be played on 89.9 KTSW.

Entries for the Children's Patriotic Costume Contest are open, and the city is encouraging those interested to submit their photos soon. Photo submissions will be accepted until June 27 at 8 a.m.

To enter the costume contest, parents can send photo submissions to cmurillo@sanmarcostx.gov .

Submissions will be posted online on the SMTX Community Services Facebook page . Voting will take place June 30-July 5. The photo that receives the most likes will be announced the winner on July 6, and they will be notified via email.

The city says the winner of the costume contest will receive a prize pack from the Parks and Recreation department.

For more information on SummerFest, click here.



