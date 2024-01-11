Man gets life in prison for murder of San Marcos police officer
SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 57-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder of a San Marcos police officer.
Stewart Thomas Mettz was found guilty on Jan. 11 of capital murder for shooting and killing Ofc. Kenneth Copeland.
Stewart Mettz (Hays County)
Investigators said in 2018 that Ofc. Copeland was serving a warrant at Mettz's home for assault causing bodily injury of a family member and injury to an elderly person on Dec. 4, 2017.
Copeland, while in uniform, knocked on the door of Mettz's home. Mettz then opened the door and fired multiple shots, killing Ofc. Copeland as a result.
Copeland was 58 years old when he died and was a military veteran and father to four boys.