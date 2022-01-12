San Marcos police release new photos of box truck involved in fatal crash

The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a box truck involved in a fatal crash in early January.

SMPD has released new surveillance photos of a box truck which was involved in the Jan. 3 fatal crash that killed 18-year-old Iliana Velez of Houston. SMPD says the truck collided with Velez's silver Mazda on northbound I-35 near Wonder World Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Witnesses told police the Mazda and truck collided where the ramp meets the main lanes of I-35, causing the Mazda to flip. Velez was the sole occupant of the Mazda and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, the box truck exited the interstate, only to be seen on surveillance video later returning to the interstate and traveling northbound. The photos SMPD released were taken near the intersection of S. Guadalupe Street and Knox Street following the crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying the driver of a box truck involved in a fatal crash in early January. (Courtesy: San Marcos Police Department)

The truck is described as:

a white box with yellow on the bottom half of the doors and front fenders

all white on hood, roof, upper doors and box of the truck

amber lights on cab along roofline and possible marker lights on corners of the box

appears to have writing on the box just behind driver's side door

also appears to have writing or a shape just below the door handle

white rims on the tires

The truck also has only two axles and the rear of the box is extremely overset of the rear tires, says SMPD.

SMPD is investigating the crash as an accident involving death, a felony level offense. Anyone with information about the truck or its driver is asked to contact Sergeant Myers.

SMPD says this is the first fatal crash of 2022 being investigated by police.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Attempted robbery results in high-speed police chase in San Marcos

San Marcos could become next Texas city to decriminalize marijuana

Family loses home to fire in San Marcos days before Christmas

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter