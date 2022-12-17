Man robs same San Marcos gas station twice in just over a week: police

The San Marcos Police Department is looking for a suspect they say robbed the same gas station twice earlier this month.

Police say a man dressed in all black clothing held up a gas station on Old Ranch Road 12 near Holland Street twice in the past two weeks.

The first robbery took place on Dec. 6 and the other on Dec. 15. In both cases the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone who knows anything about the suspect or these robberies is asked to send an email to the Violent Crime Division or call Detective Tennant at 512-753-2158.