Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him.
The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15.
The city says the annual event gives kids in the area the chance to see and wave at Santa and send a few well wishes his way as he rides through the city and visits designated neighborhoods.
Residents can track his movements through the city's Santa tracker to make sure they don’t miss him as he travels through the neighborhoods.
Community members can choose one of the following location along the route maps to wave at Santa.
Northeast Kyle on Tuesday, Dec. 13
- Meadows at Kyle
- Park on Northern Flicker St.
- Amberwood
- Indian Paintbrush
- Sunset Hills
- Park on Mauve Ln
- Lakeside Crossing
- Kensington Trails
- Park on Downing Way
- Bunton Creek/Reserve at Bunton Creek
- Casetta Ranch
- Southlake Ranch
- Steeplechase
- Steeplechase Park
- Four Seasons Farm (North/off Lehman)
- Prairie on the Creek
- The Trails
- Steeplechase (north of Philomena)
Southeast Kyle on Wednesday, Dec. 14
- Downtown Kyle
- Post Oak
- Post Oak Pool on Stennis
- Quail Ridge
- Woodlands
- Pool at Hill Side Glow/Woodlands Dr.
- Cool Springs
- Pool area on Cool Springs Blvd.
- Waterleaf
- Waterleaf Park on Abundance Lane
- Pool at Sheep Trail Dr./New Bridge Dr
- Sunset Ridge
- Pool on Harvest Moon Pkwy.
- Creekside Trial
- Four Seasons
West Kyle on Thursday, Dec. 15
- Gregg-Clarke Park
- Creekside Village
- Heroes Memorial Park
- Plum Creek 2
- Plum Creek
- Park on Fairway
- Spring Branch
- Silverado
- Pool on San Felipe
- Brooks Crossing
- Brooks Ranch
- Hometown
- Cypress Forest
- Park at Cypress Forest Dr/Arapaho Dr
- Stagecoach
- Stagecoach Park
- Bradford Meadows
- Paramount
- Oak Hills
- Roland
For more information on the routes, click here.