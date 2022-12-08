Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle

Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him.

The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15.

The city says the annual event gives kids in the area the chance to see and wave at Santa and send a few well wishes his way as he rides through the city and visits designated neighborhoods.

Residents can track his movements through the city's Santa tracker to make sure they don’t miss him as he travels through the neighborhoods.

Community members can choose one of the following location along the route maps to wave at Santa.

Northeast Kyle on Tuesday, Dec. 13

Meadows at Kyle

Park on Northern Flicker St.

Amberwood

Indian Paintbrush

Sunset Hills

Park on Mauve Ln

Lakeside Crossing

Kensington Trails

Park on Downing Way

Bunton Creek/Reserve at Bunton Creek

Casetta Ranch

Southlake Ranch

Steeplechase

Steeplechase Park

Four Seasons Farm (North/off Lehman)

Prairie on the Creek

The Trails

Steeplechase (north of Philomena)

Southeast Kyle on Wednesday, Dec. 14

Downtown Kyle

Post Oak

Post Oak Pool on Stennis

Quail Ridge

Woodlands

Pool at Hill Side Glow/Woodlands Dr.

Cool Springs

Pool area on Cool Springs Blvd.

Waterleaf

Waterleaf Park on Abundance Lane

Pool at Sheep Trail Dr./New Bridge Dr

Sunset Ridge

Pool on Harvest Moon Pkwy.

Creekside Trial

Four Seasons

West Kyle on Thursday, Dec. 15

Gregg-Clarke Park

Creekside Village

Heroes Memorial Park

Plum Creek 2

Plum Creek

Park on Fairway

Spring Branch

Silverado

Pool on San Felipe

Brooks Crossing

Brooks Ranch

Hometown

Cypress Forest

Park at Cypress Forest Dr/Arapaho Dr

Stagecoach

Stagecoach Park

Bradford Meadows

Paramount

Oak Hills

Roland

For more information on the routes, click here.