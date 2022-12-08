The Trail of Lights opens tonight with return to traditional, in-person format

Tonight is the opening night of one of Austin's oldest holiday traditions – The Trail of Lights.

The Trail of Lights has been around since 1965.

It was on the top ten list for USA Today's best holiday displays in the country.

This year, visitors will be back on their feet, not in the car, so keep in mind that parking will be limited and needs to be purchased in advance.

The Trail of Lights operates two shuttle stops – one South at Berger Stadium and one Downtown at Republic Square Park – or there's always a ride-share option to avoid traffic.

There are specialty nights such as Heroes Night on December 13 where The Trail of Lights will honor first responders, Movies in the Park is December 15, the inaugural Pride Night is December 21, and this Sunday, December 11, is UT Night.

"One of the beautiful things about The Trail of Lights is you get multiple generations of a family walking through – your grandparents or parents telling kids, ‘This was here when I was a kid’. For the folks that are new to Austin, we know there’s a bunch of them, this is their Trail of Lights, too. I think those folks will be pleasantly surprised with what their city has to offer," said James Russell from The Trail of Lights Foundation.

The Trail of Lights is open tonight through December 23 at Zilker Park, but be aware that it's closed on Mondays. For tickets, click here.