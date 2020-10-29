Santa to visit in-person at Austin-area Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's

Santa Claus is comin' to town in a reimagined, contactless Santa's Wonderland experience at Austin-area Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

The free event will prioritize everyone’s safety while allowing kids and families to share their Christmas wishes directly with Santa Claus, says the national outdoor recreation retailer.

The contactless visit with Santa includes key elements such as:

Free Digital Reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning

Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer prior to entering Santa’s Wonderland

Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit

Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance

Santa’s Sanitation Squad: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly

Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines

The festive experience begins with Santa’s arrival on November 7. Families are invited to a socially distanced tailgate event in designated parking spots with a free outdoor parade featuring giveaways, Christmas carols, hot cocoa and magical fun building up to the arrival of the big guy himself.

From Santa’s arrival through December 24, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s transforms its stores into festive Christmas villages. Families who visit Santa receive a free 4x6 studio-quality photo, as well as a free customized digital video that can be shared on social media.

In addition, families can mail their letter to Santa and bring home free holiday craft activity kits.

Online reservations open on Monday, November 2 on Bass Pro Shop's website and Cabela's website.

