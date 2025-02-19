'Save Our Services' rally: Workers protest against Trump's plan to cut federal spending

The Brief A "Save Our Services" rally was held nationwide, including in Austin The rally was to protest mass layoffs happening to federal workers DOGE continues its government cost-cutting



More rallies were held in Austin against President Trump's plan to cut federal spending.

Federal workers and community members protested the mass layoffs ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

Save Our Services protest in Austin

Local perspective:

A small group gathered at Republic Square Park to take a stand on Wednesday. It's part of the Save Our Services day of action.

The rally is part of a national call to action by the Federal Unionist Network.

"It's an opportunity for people who are very concerned about what's happening in Washington, D.C., right now, in particular the attacks on public programs and services, to say this is not okay, please don't do this in our name," said Mike Siegel with the Austin City Council.

The group is asking for no cuts to vital services, no mass layoffs, and an end to the funding freeze.

One of the speakers at the rally was Austin City Council member Mike Siegel.

"What we need right now is people in the streets, people in the community raising their voices to say, don't do this. You know, don't cut off my social security. Don't end Medicare and Medicaid. Don't cut public education programs. We need to stop this now," said Siegel.

What's next:

This Saturday, Congressman Greg Casar is hosting a town hall to talk more about what's happening in D.C.

To sign up, click here.

DOGE's government cost-cutting

The backstory:

This follows President Trump’s executive order directing DOGE to coordinate with federal agencies to implement extensive cuts to federal staffing.

"For decades, democrats have said that they wanted to do exactly what doge is doing today. The only reason they seem to dislike it now is it's because President Trump and Elon Musk are doing it," said Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary.

On Friday, DOGE began cuts in the Department of Defense, the largest government agency in the U.S.

Some of the biggest layoffs and potential cuts we’ve seen so far include over 1,000 Department of Veteran Affairs employees, 1,000 National Park Service employees, and more than 5,000 Department of Health and Human Services employees.

These jobs cuts are primarily targeting new hires.

"It impacts you if you drink water today, if you ate food today, if you breathe air, if you drove a car, the people whose job it is to make sure those things are safe, those things that we take for granted and do every day," said Ben Suddaby, with the American Federation Of State, County And Municipal Local 1624.

President Trump says the federal workforce contributes significantly to federal spending and debt.

According to the White House, in 2022, the federal government spent nearly $300 billion on compensation for civilian employees, excluding pensions. Only 6% of federal workers report to work in-person on a full-time basis.

"Those executive orders I sign, and now they get passed onto him and his group and other people, and they all get done, we're getting them done," said President Trump.

"The president will make these executive orders which are very sensible and good for the country," said Elon Musk.