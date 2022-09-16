Threat against Akins ECHS made on social media; Austin ISD investigating

Austin Independent School District says it has been made aware of a threat on social media made against Akins Early College High School.

Austin ISD says that is actively investigating and that it does not believe there is a threat to the school.

Additional Austin ISD police officers will be on and around campus.

Today's threat comes after a threat was made on September 15 that was also against Akins ECHS. The school was placed on a hold as officials investigated.

In a letter to families, Principal Michael Herbin said that a student alerted the school late Wednesday night to a threatening post made on social media. The person who made the threat has been identified after an investigation by AISD police.