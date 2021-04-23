Search continues for missing swimmer on Lake Travis

The search continues for a swimmer that went missing on Lake Travis last week.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that units from TCSO, Jonestown Police Department, Travis County Parks Police, Starflight, North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue, Lake Travis Fire/Rescue, and ATCEMS responded to a report of a missing swimmer on Lake Travis shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17.

Rescue efforts were ultimately unsuccessful and the response shifted into a recovery mission, says TCSO.

The missing man was last seen near a boat that was anchored in Devil’s Cove, says TCSO, adding that water in that area is about 35 feet deep with low visibility due to silt. Throughout the week, TCSO employed a number of search methods including sonar, drone, shoreline and surface searches.

TCSO has been assisted by LCRA, Jonestown Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife, who brought a dog to aid the search efforts. TCSO’s Dive Team has been actively searching for four days and is currently on stand-by to dive if, and when sonar searches indicate a viable location.

Patrons of Lake Travis should expect the possibility of limited boat access to Devil’s Cove over the weekend due to ongoing search efforts, says TCSO.