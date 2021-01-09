Search continues in Caldwell County for missing Texas State student

The search continues in Caldwell County for Texas State student Jason Landry, who went missing in December after a crash near Luling.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office circulated a new missing person poster on social media Friday, which included the most recent picture of Jason taken the same weekend he went missing.

Jason Landry has been missing since Dec. 13 when he left San Marcos to spend Christmas break in Houston with family. A gravel road northeast of Luling is where his wrecked car was found the following Monday. (Caldwell County Sheriff's Office)

It was spotted, reportedly, by a local first responder who was returning from an unrelated call. Last week, after Landry’s body was not found in a pond that was drained, state troopers turned the case over to Caldwell County authorities.

In and around the car, law enforcement found Jason Landry’s phone, wallet, and other personal items. They also found a small amount of blood. About 900 feet to the south of the accident, CCSO says that some clothing and other personal items were found in the roadway.

Jason Landry is 6’1", approximately 170 pounds with brown eyes. He has an olive complexion, and a scar on his ankle. He has medium length brown hair and may have a goatee.

Texas Search and Rescue TEXSAR conducted an extensive search in which 3,900+ acres were searched by foot, horse, and canines with another 16,900+ acres by air, using drones, fixed-wing, and helicopters, says CCSO.

CCSO says that Jason's family and friends have not seen or heard from him since before the accident and his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ferry with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 512-398-6777 Ext. 4516 or by email.

