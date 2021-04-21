Police continue search for murder suspect Raymond Salazar Jr.

Round Rock police believe Adam ‘AJ’ Hilzer, 17, was fatally stabbed by Raymond Salazar Jr. on September 25, 2020. Six months later the 19-year-old Georgetown man remains on the run.

Police believe Salazar fatally stabbed AJ on Rawhide Loop, about a block from his father Adam Hilzer’s home.

"Why?" Adam Hilzer asked. "It’s such a devastating thing he’s done… As a child, I had a BB gun and I downed a bird and when I walked up to it I cried. I never shot another again. I don’t know how people can shoot another person, or stab and kill. I just don’t know how they can do that."

Each day Adam Hilzer drives past the spot where his son was killed. He says he relives his death. "Everyday," he cried. He set up a heart-shaped memorial in his front yard. It contains photographs of AJ.

Every night he lights candles in his son’s honor.

AJ’s friends often stop by and leave mementos. "I always had thought he thought I was his hero, but he was mine. He was my hero. I think he was everybody’s hero."

Detective Bernie Villegas says the case is frustrating, explaining "we want to bring closure to the family." He says the FBI’s fugitive task force is now assisting the police department.

Salazar allegedly shot someone in the leg in May in Williamson County. He was out on bond when police say he murdered AJ. Salazar is wanted for deadly conduct related to the May incident, and on a capital murder charge for AJ's case. "For me it’s important we catch Raymond (Salazar) … for other families," said AJ’s mother Marina Reyes.

Salazar is considered "armed and dangerous."

Round Rock Police ask anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1, and not confront him. Information should be directed to Detective Bernie Villegas with the Round Rock Police Department.

Email: bvillegas@roundrocktexas.gov

Phone: (512) 671-2709

Round Rock Police believe AJ was murdered by Raymond Salazar Jr. of Georgetown (pictured).

Salazar has tattoos on both sides of his neck, both hands, and his face. They are shown in the photo above. Anyone with information on Salazar’s whereabouts is eligible for a cash reward from Williamson County Crimestoppers.