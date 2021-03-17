Search for suspects who shot employee after threatening to earlier

The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a shooting on Trinity Street early this morning. Police released a video of the suspects pulling a vehicle into the alley next to Teller’s Bar before one runs toward the street and fired multiple rounds into a nearby vehicle that belongs to a bar employee.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Teller's Bar on Trinity Street around 2 a.m. to follow up on a disturbance involving two suspects who were denied entry into the bar.

After being denied entry, one of the men displayed a handgun and threatened the lives of multiple bar employees and patrons, according to police. The two males left the area after the driver with whom they arrived was arrested on unrelated charges.

Just before 5 a.m., the two suspects returned in a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Police released a video of the suspects pulling the vehicle into the alley next to Teller’s Bar before one runs toward the street and fired multiple rounds into a nearby vehicle that belongs to a bar employee.

A female occupant, who was asleep inside, was struck by one of the rounds, according to police. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that this was an unprovoked attack. If you see the suspect’s vehicle or recognize the suspect(s), do not approach. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Suspect one is described as:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5’10" and 5’11"

Thin build

Short black hair

Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts, white hoodie, and large gold chain

Suspect two is described as:

Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5’6" and 5’8"

Heavy build

Bald

Last seen wearing a black button-down shirt with short sleeves and a black tank top underneath and black and grey camouflage shorts

The suspect's vehicle is described as:

White Chevrolet Trailblazer

Likely between model years 2002 to 2005

No front license plate

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS) or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

