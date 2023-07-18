Second mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile virus in Brushy Creek MUD

A mosquito trap sample collected in the Brushy Creek MUD, unincorporated Williamson County, has again tested positive for West Nile virus.

This testing is part of Williamson County and Cities Health District’s (WCCHD) Integrated Vector Management program. The positive test was indicated in lab results received on July 18 from the Texas Department of State Health Services lab in Austin.

The positive sample was collected from a trap site near Cat Hollow Park at Liberty Walk Drive and O'Connor Drive on July 13. Expanded trapping and larvicide water treatment in the area will continue, and signage has been posted.

The second positive trap site is less than two miles from the one that tested positive a week ago.

WCCHD says this is the sixth reported positive trap of 2023 in the county, and also the fifth week in a row of positive trap reports.

RELATED COVERAGE

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

The most important way to prevent West Nile virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people live, work, and play.

Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

What you can do:

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.