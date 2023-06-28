Positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool identified in East Austin

Austin Public Health has identified the city's first positive mosquito pool for West Nile Virus this year.

As part of routine monitoring for mosquito-borne illnesses, APH identified the positive mosquito pool in the 78721 zip code in east Austin.

Although no human cases of West Nile have been identified, the positive mosquito pool indicates the virus is in the Austin community.

In 2022, there were six positive mosquito pools in Travis County, 410 positive pools across Texas and 46 confirmed West Nile virus cases in people.

RELATED COVERAGE

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States. It is typically spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Nile virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing or touching other people or live animals.

Approximately 20 percent of people infected with West Nile virus develop symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.

Of those infected, few develop further serious illnesses, usually affecting the central nervous system.

Those over 60 years old are at greater risk of developing serious disease, as are those with medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension or kidney disease.

Know the dangers and fight the bite with the "Four D's":

Drain standing water: Mosquitoes breed in standing water and need as little as one teaspoon. Emptying water that accumulates in toys, tires, trash cans, buckets, clogged rain gutters and plant pots will deny mosquitoes a place to lay their eggs and reproduce.

Dusk to dawn: Although different species of mosquitoes are active at different times of day, the Culex mosquito that spreads West Nile virus is most active between dusk and dawn.

Dress: Wear pants and long sleeves when you are outside. Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; mosquito-repellent clothing is also available.

DEET: Apply insect repellant: Use an EPA-registered repellent such as those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. Apply on both exposed skin and clothing.

For more information, visit http://www.austintexas.gov/WestNile.