Seguin police sergeant recovering after being shot twice by suspect

Seguin Police Department Sergeant Brad Flippin is recovering at home after being shot multiple times by a suspect on October 10.

"He’s expected to have a full recovery and We’re all relieved that he’s back home with his family," said Sarah Wallace, the Seguin Police Community Engagement Officer.

According to the department, officers were responding to a domestic disturbance within the city on October 10 and when they arrived they found two victims who were shot. Emergency crews treated the victims and took them to the hospital.

Officials say the suspect was still nearby and armed.

"As that was going on our sergeant had seen somebody and a silhouette with what appeared to be a gun. When they went to investigate it further that’s when Sergeant Brad Flippin was shot," said Wallace.

Flippin was rushed to the hospital. "He had injuries to his hand, arm, neck, and head," Wallace said.

On Tuesday the police department welcomed Flippin back home, where he will spend the rest of his recovery with his family.

Flippen has been a member of the Seguin Police Department since 2008.

"He’s doing great, of course, he’s still recovering but he’s in great spirits and he’s extremely thankful for the care he received in San Antonio and even more grateful to be home right now," said Wallace.

Police reported 56-year-old Rodney Juárez was the person who opened fire. He is facing multiple charges including attempted capital murder on a police officer, attempted capital murder, and attempted murder.

